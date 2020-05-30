Launch of our Can Label Design Competition

Yes we Can!

As we build our new brewing location in Lagos, we need your help to design our new cans!

We love craft beer and the best way to keep it fresh and protect the environment is through cans. Our beer is a work of art, produced by artists (our brewmasters). We want our beer can art to reflect not only our love for art, but the country and culture where we make and sell our beer. It should be instantly recognizable as something special and different and inspire people. We want to make the best craft beer in West Africa and a can that represent our core values of Flavour, Quality and Innovation.

Bature Brewery cans

We need your help…

These can labels should appeal to new and existing customers: forward-thinking people who don’t like doing normal things “because that’s how we have always done it.” People who are not afraid to try something new; because they sense some passion in what we do. People who miss beer made with love. Can you design a can that can do this!

We need you to:

Download the competition brief here Pick your favorite of our beers Come up with a label design (up to 2 max) that will be on our cans all over Nigeria Submit the application here

Prizes, Fame and Glory!

We are offering some irresistible prizes for the best designs.

First Place Fame! Your design will be in grocery stores, bars, hotels, etc. all over Nigeria. 100,000 Naira Recognition in our social media and Web Site Your signature or name on the can that will be reproduced tens of thousands of times and distributed all over Nigeria. A free beer for you and a friend every time you come into the brewery in Lagos or Abuja for the next 12 months. A 12 pack of the cans for you to take home Exclusive merchandise

Second Place 50,000 Naira One free beer a week for you and a friend each time you come into the brewery in Abuja or Lagos for the next 12 months Recognition in our social media and Web Site

Third Place 25,000 Naira One free beer a week for you and a friend each time you come into the brewery in Abuja or Lagos (limit once a week) for the next 12 months Recognition in our social media and Web Site



Get all the info

Entries open 1st June and close on 30th June

Winners will be judged by a panel of experts and creatives

Winners selected in July.

To competition brief is here

To enter complete the form here

If you have any questions feel free to drop us a comment below or email us at info@baturebrewery.com

– Kevin

Competition Submission Deadline 30th June 2020