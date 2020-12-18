Friday, December 18, 2020

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his state were in Abuja and the Federal Government knew them.

Ortom disclosed this while granting an interview with Channels Television on the recent murder of a lawyer and his pregnant wife by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Recall that gunmen on Wednesday attacked Agbougul Community in Makurdi Council of Benue State, killing a lawyer, Moses Udam; his wife, and a blind septuagenarian, Nyikor Mazugu, in their homes.

The suspected killer herdsmen also destroyed two vehicles of the slain barrister, leaving the two sons of the septuagenarian with gunshot injuries.

Speaking this afternoon, Ortom said that he had just finished a security meeting with the state executive council and the outcome was the creation of strategic security measures to deliver the state from possible attacks.

He, however, revealed that it was unfortunate that the leaders of the herdsmen terrorising the food basket state of the nation were in Abuja and government officials know them.

“I think the federal government knows these people,” Ortom said. “Their leaders are in Abuja. Miyetti Allah is responsible for the killings perpetrated by herdsmen. I have evidence. They (government officials) know their leaders. I think it is high time for the Federal Government to come out and say something on this matter.”

He also revealed that the Fulani herdsmen are killing on a rampage to instil fear in people to take their lands but vowed that he would not succumb to that, and his administration would fight the killers to a standstill.

