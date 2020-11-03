Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win

Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday Night Football to move the Foxes up...
Aisha Buhari To Establish Cancer Centers in Abuja, Six Geo Political Zone

The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said her office has put all it takes together to establish state of...
Abuja chief Imam, Abduljalil is dead, Buhari reacts

Imam Abduljalil Dabo, the Chief Imam of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Centre, located at opposite Banex/Emab plazas, Wuse 2, Abuja, is...
Transcorp Hilton Abuja staff begin indefinite strike over sack of colleagues

Staff of Transcorp Hilton Abuja have commenced an indefinite strike over sack of their colleagues. It was gathered that...
theabujatimes

Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday Night Football to move the Foxes up to second in the Premier League.

First-half strikes from Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans saw the Foxes cruise into the break at Elland Road 2-0 up, though things could have been different had Patrick Bamford not squandered two gilt-edged opportunities.

Stuart Dallas grabbed a lifeline and Pablo Hernandez’s rattled the crossbar for an improved Leeds after the break, but the hosts’ hopes of a comeback were extinguished 14 minutes from time by Vardy’s seventh league goal of the season, before Tielemans’ added further gloss with stoppage-time penalty after a VAR review.

Leicester’s fourth consecutive away victory lifts them up to second in the Premier League, a point off leaders Liverpool, while Leeds remain 12th in the table after losing back-to-back home games under Marcelo Bielsa for the first time.

‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
