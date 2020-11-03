Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win

Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday Night Football to move the Foxes up to second in the Premier League.

First-half strikes from Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans saw the Foxes cruise into the break at Elland Road 2-0 up, though things could have been different had Patrick Bamford not squandered two gilt-edged opportunities.

Stuart Dallas grabbed a lifeline and Pablo Hernandez’s rattled the crossbar for an improved Leeds after the break, but the hosts’ hopes of a comeback were extinguished 14 minutes from time by Vardy’s seventh league goal of the season, before Tielemans’ added further gloss with stoppage-time penalty after a VAR review.

Leicester’s fourth consecutive away victory lifts them up to second in the Premier League, a point off leaders Liverpool, while Leeds remain 12th in the table after losing back-to-back home games under Marcelo Bielsa for the first time.