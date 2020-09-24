Friday, September 25, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal EFL Cup win

Must read

Sports

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal EFL Cup win

abujatimes
Arsenal continued their fine start to the 2020-21 season, easing past Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Read more
Politics

Buhari Departs Abuja to Attend Guinea Bissau’s National Day

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari would today (Thursday) depart Abuja for Bissau to attend events commemorating Guinea Bissau’s National Day. Special...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Lions Club to build N45m Paediatric Cancer Centre

abujatimes
The newly installed President of Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, Chief Charlz Opusunju,  and his team are set to build a N45 million...
Read more
Trending

Lawmaker, contractor differ on status of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road

abujatimes
Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Abubakar Bichi and multinational construction company, Julius Berger, are at loggerheads over the status...
Read more
abujatimes

Arsenal continued their fine start to the 2020-21 season, easing past Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Arsenal are into the EFL Cup fourth round after Christian Fuchs’ own goal and a late effort from Eddie Nketiah handed them a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes to the side that beat West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday and his new-look XI struggled to lay a glove on the hosts during a tepid first half. 

They improved after the break, though, and opened the scoring shortly before the hour mark when Fuchs inadvertently put through his own net after Nicolas Pepe’s shot had come back off the post.

Nketiah bundled home from close range in the 90th minute to seal the win and ensure Arsenal made it three wins from three at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Both goalkeepers were called into action inside the opening 10 minutes, Danny Ward tipping over Reiss Nelson’s fizzing drive from distance and Bernd Leno denying Kelechi Iheanacho at the other end. 

The lively Nelson missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark, firing wide from 12 yards after finding space at a corner. 

Leicester almost went into the interval ahead but James Maddison’s curled effort from 20 yards crashed back off Leno’s left-hand post. 

After a sedate opening to the second period, Arsenal forged ahead in the 57th minute. Pepe’s initial shot was pawed away by Ward, but the Ivorian’s follow-up shot from an acute angle flew back off the post into Fuchs and over the line.

Wes Morgan denied Arsenal a second, heading Nketiah’s looping effort off the line, while Ayoze Perez inexplicably headed wide 10 minutes from time in what was comfortably the Foxes’ best chance of the game. 

Nketiah then added Arsenal’s second late on, scuffing home from inside the six-yard box after substitute Hector Bellerin’s mazy run, with Daniel Amartey somehow failing to clear the danger. 

Previous articleBuhari Departs Abuja to Attend Guinea Bissau’s National Day
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

abujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
Sports

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane strikes twice after Andreas Christensen sent off

abujatimes
Chelsea's title ambitions suffered a reality check with a 2-0 defeat to dominant defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal EFL Cup win

abujatimes
Arsenal continued their fine start to the 2020-21 season, easing past Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Read more
Politics

Buhari Departs Abuja to Attend Guinea Bissau’s National Day

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari would today (Thursday) depart Abuja for Bissau to attend events commemorating Guinea Bissau’s National Day. Special...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Lions Club to build N45m Paediatric Cancer Centre

abujatimes
The newly installed President of Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, Chief Charlz Opusunju,  and his team are set to build a N45 million...
Read more
Trending

Lawmaker, contractor differ on status of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road

abujatimes
Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Abubakar Bichi and multinational construction company, Julius Berger, are at loggerheads over the status...
Read more
Life & Arts

How I traced my ancestry to the Igbo tribe – Pastor T.D Jakes

abujatimes
Popular American preacher, Bishop T.D Jakes of the Potter’s House, has revealed how he discovered that his ancestors are from the Igbo...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Georges Leekens - New Algeria Senior Team Coach

Algeria Appoints New Coach

Iceland 0-1 England: Late Raheem Sterling penalty seals Nations League win

AFCON 2019: Nigeria’s Super Eagles to face Cameroon in Round of...

Kobe Bryant tributes led by LeBron James