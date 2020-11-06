Friday, November 6, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

Must read

Trending

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

theabujatimes
A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

theabujatimes
Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more
Trending

Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

theabujatimes
The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to...
Read more
theabujatimes

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.

A touch of fortune helped Iheanacho with both his goals, his first a bundled tap-in after 20 minutes when goalkeeper Matheus could not hold his heavy touch and allowed him a close-range finish, before a significant deflection off Bruno Viana saw his 25-yard drive beat the goalkeeper again two minutes into the second period.

He turned provider with a wonderfully disguised pass from a shooting position to tee up Dennis Praet midway through the half (67) before James Maddison got on the scoresheet after evading Raul Silva’s challenge with 12 minutes remaining.

The victory moves Leicester three points clear at the top of their Europa League group, ahead of their visitors, with three wins from three games – and already on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Previous articleArsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare
Next articleAgain, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more
Sports

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham on target in convincing Champions League win

theabujatimes
Timo Werner scored two penalties as Chelsea made it three wins on the bounce without conceding when easing past 10-man Rennes 3-0.
Read more
Sports

Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffer first Champions League defeat

theabujatimes
Manchester United's woes took a turn for the worse as Istanbul Basaksehir punished shambolic defending to inflict a 2-1 first Champions League...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

theabujatimes
A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

theabujatimes
Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more
Trending

Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

theabujatimes
The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to...
Read more
Trending

Buhari meets Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Chapecoense crowned Sudamericana winners after crash

Wenger open to managerial return but only under ‘optimal conditions’

Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane shine in...

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal can win Premier League under Mikel Arteta