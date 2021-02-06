Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Speaks On Iheanacho Starting Against Wolves

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers said Wilfred Ndidi’s chances of playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers are uncertain as he continues working to be available.

The Super Eagles midfielder is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered against Everton in January and Rodgers said he is under medical supervision.

Even if he misses Sunday’s outing at Molineux, Ndidi has been confirmed ready to participate in the Foxes’ FA Cup fifth round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

“We’ll see with him over the next 24 hours, just whether it’s worth the risk or not,” Rodgers told the club website. “He’s coming along very, very well. We’ll assess that. If not for the weekend, he’ll definitely be available for midweek (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round.”

With Ndidi absent in the midfield, his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho has impressed in filling Jamie Vardy’s void after the English forward underwent a minor hernia surgery last month.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal of the season as Leicester City sealed a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Wednesday.