Leicester City assistant manager Chris Davies says the coaching staff and players of the Premier League outfit are “very pleased” for Kelechi Iheanacho after the forward scored his first competitive goal for the Foxes in over a year.⁣

⁣

Iheanacho found the back of the net after coming off the bench in his first appearance of the season as the Foxes advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup on the back of a 4-0 rout of the Hatters.⁣

⁣

Prior to Tuesday’s game at Kenilworth Road, the 22-year-old’s last competitive outing for the Foxes came in their 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City on May 6 at Etihad Stadium, while his last goal came a few months earlier in a 22 September 2018 league game against Huddersfield Town.⁣

⁣

“It’s great for Kel, because he’s been outside of the squad, let alone the team, just recently,” said Leicester City assistant Davies at the post-match conference. “But he’s been working hard in training, the manager (Brendan Rodgers) has given him an opportunity tonight and he’s come in and he’s not been on the pitch for long but he’s made an impact. ⁣

⁣

“He’s scored, he’s pressed the game well, he showed a good hunger, a good appetite, and it’s instinctive finish to chip the goalkeeper.”⁣

⁣

Asked how pleased Iheanacho’s teammates were for him, Davies replied: “They were pleased for him. He works hard in training; he’s got the right mentality, so everyone was pleased for him to get that. ⁣

⁣

“He had a couple of half-chances leading up to that that hadn’t quite gone in, so you just hoped he could get himself a goal. We’re very pleased for him.”⁣

⁣

City scored twice either side of half-time to claim a 4-0 win at Kenilworth Road with goals from Demarai Gray, James Justin, Youri Tielemans and Iheanacho.⁣

⁣

The win sees them into the hat for the Fourth Round, the draw taking place on Wednesday evening.⁣

