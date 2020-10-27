Tuesday, October 27, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

Lekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera

Must read

Sports

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

abujatimes
Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win...
Read more
Life & Arts

Lekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera

abujatimes
Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the discovery of a mystery camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where soldiers...
Read more
Headlines

Details of Osinbajo’s emergency meeting with Governors, IGP, CBN, military, others

abujatimes
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Governors of the 36 States of the federation, FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan’s leader: Israel deal ‘incentive’ to end pariah status

abujatimes
Sudan's leader said Monday that the decision to normalize ties with Israel was an incentive for President Donald Trump's administration to end...
Read more
abujatimes

Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the discovery of a mystery camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters last Tuesday.

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister for Works and Housing, on Sunday, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle.

The Minister made the discovery when he led a Federal Government delegation to commiserate with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the state.

Recall that the End SARS protests turned bloody last week Tuesday when soldiers invaded a peaceful protest and opened fire on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

This led to violence that resulted in the killings and destruction of private and public property by angry youths in the State.

Some celebrities who are leading the End SARS protests, on social media, described the Minister’s discovery as a film trick.

For Paul, one of the Psquare brothers, it was a Hollywood movie, titled, “Mission IMPOSSIBLE: How the black box of the aeroplane that crashed the Lekki toll gate was discovered by a Minister. #lekmassacre. Available on Netflix soon; brought to you by detective Raji.”

PeterPSquare wrote, “These people really think we are daft and fools! Abeg, see people papa. What a shame and embarrassment! Look at where the camcorder lens of the camera is facing.”

Falz wrote, “Secret camera you know… Must really think we are stupid! What kind of embarrassment is this? Like do these men actually think we are DAFT?”

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo Rodriguez, wrote, “I heard they conveniently found a camera at the Toll Gate after LAWMA already cleaned the whole crime scene. I can’t wait to watch this film. This Government no rate us at all.”

Ice Prince said, “Somebody please tell me the Minister, Fashola and his guys running into a random camcorder at Lekki toll gate yesterday was a joke !!! Please, I’m begging anyone… Just say it’s a joke, Thought LAWMA just cleaned the whole place up and Jide (Governor Governor Sanwo-Olu) already did a tour!?”

Toolz wrote, “Really sad that Fashola is part of this pantomime. Is there a politician in Nigeria that genuinely cares about the youths? #EndSARS.”

Samklef, tweeted, “I see a lot of people doing Fashola challenge and you want this government to take you guys serious? You all joke with everything. Shame. They know you will all forget soon. Keep following their script.”

Wale Adetona wrote, “I really rate Fashola but I’m ashamed and embarrassed that he allowed himself to be used for this kind of ridiculous manipulation. Even my 5-Year-Old nephew wouldn’t subject himself to such silly show of shame.”

Previous articleDetails of Osinbajo’s emergency meeting with Governors, IGP, CBN, military, others
Next articleBurnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

CAN Seeks Justice for Victims of Lekki Incident

abujatimes
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded justice for the young Nigerian #EndSARS protesters shot and killed by security operatives last...
Read more
Life & Arts

End SARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi sends message to Nigerian youths

abujatimes
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi on Saturday called on Nigerian youths to be comfortable as the End SARS...
Read more
Life & Arts

No one should be criticised for falling in love in BBNaija –Nina Ivy

abujatimes
Reality TV star and social media personality, Nina Ivy, has said she does not see anything shameful about cosmetic surgery. The 24-year-old...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

abujatimes
Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win...
Read more
Life & Arts

Lekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera

abujatimes
Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the discovery of a mystery camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where soldiers...
Read more
Headlines

Details of Osinbajo’s emergency meeting with Governors, IGP, CBN, military, others

abujatimes
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Governors of the 36 States of the federation, FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan’s leader: Israel deal ‘incentive’ to end pariah status

abujatimes
Sudan's leader said Monday that the decision to normalize ties with Israel was an incentive for President Donald Trump's administration to end...
Read more
Africa News

Ethiopia: African Union Seeks to Seize Initiative Over Nile Dam Talks

abujatimes
Days after President Donald Trump accused Ethiopia of breaking a deal he had negotiated over Egypt's rights to water from the Nile,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Oro Omene: Adrenaline & Diversity

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland.

Miss Puerto Rico Crowned Miss World 2016

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having an open marriage – Ebuka’s...

salsa Fusion Event

Event Alert! – Salsa Fusion, Abuja