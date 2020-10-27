Lekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera

Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the discovery of a mystery camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters last Tuesday.

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister for Works and Housing, on Sunday, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle.

The Minister made the discovery when he led a Federal Government delegation to commiserate with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the state.

Recall that the End SARS protests turned bloody last week Tuesday when soldiers invaded a peaceful protest and opened fire on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

This led to violence that resulted in the killings and destruction of private and public property by angry youths in the State.

Some celebrities who are leading the End SARS protests, on social media, described the Minister’s discovery as a film trick.

For Paul, one of the Psquare brothers, it was a Hollywood movie, titled, “Mission IMPOSSIBLE: How the black box of the aeroplane that crashed the Lekki toll gate was discovered by a Minister. #lekmassacre. Available on Netflix soon; brought to you by detective Raji.”

PeterPSquare wrote, “These people really think we are daft and fools! Abeg, see people papa. What a shame and embarrassment! Look at where the camcorder lens of the camera is facing.”

Falz wrote, “Secret camera you know… Must really think we are stupid! What kind of embarrassment is this? Like do these men actually think we are DAFT?”

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo Rodriguez, wrote, “I heard they conveniently found a camera at the Toll Gate after LAWMA already cleaned the whole crime scene. I can’t wait to watch this film. This Government no rate us at all.”

Ice Prince said, “Somebody please tell me the Minister, Fashola and his guys running into a random camcorder at Lekki toll gate yesterday was a joke !!! Please, I’m begging anyone… Just say it’s a joke, Thought LAWMA just cleaned the whole place up and Jide (Governor Governor Sanwo-Olu) already did a tour!?”

Toolz wrote, “Really sad that Fashola is part of this pantomime. Is there a politician in Nigeria that genuinely cares about the youths? #EndSARS.”

Samklef, tweeted, “I see a lot of people doing Fashola challenge and you want this government to take you guys serious? You all joke with everything. Shame. They know you will all forget soon. Keep following their script.”

Wale Adetona wrote, “I really rate Fashola but I’m ashamed and embarrassed that he allowed himself to be used for this kind of ridiculous manipulation. Even my 5-Year-Old nephew wouldn’t subject himself to such silly show of shame.”