Thursday, October 22, 2020

Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence

Crackdown on Protesters Premature, Obasanjo, Atiku, Soyinka tell Buhari

Eminent personalities, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday faulted Tuesday’s military...
Nigeria records lowest daily tally in eight months

Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily figure of new coronavirus infections in about eight months with the 37 new cases reported on...
UNESCO funds Tanzania over conservation of world heritage sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted Tanzania 59,836 U.S. dollars for conservation and management of two world...
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday.

Osinbajo, in a tweet on Wednesday, also mourned policemen who were killed during the protest.

He promised that all victims will get justice and prayed against more tragedies.

He tweeted, “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.

“I spoke to some of those in the hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. “

More deaths nationwide, 24-hr curfew in five states

Anarchy looms large, as more deaths — a total of 13 — were recorded yesterday in the ongoing #ENDSARS and police brutality...
Work ongoing on police reform, says Buhari

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Monday reflected on the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality by youths. He said the...
End SARS: It’s no longer peaceful, we’ll not fold our hands – FG issues strong warning to protesters

The Federal Government has said that the ongoing nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands...
NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain...
