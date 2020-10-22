Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday.

Osinbajo, in a tweet on Wednesday, also mourned policemen who were killed during the protest.

He promised that all victims will get justice and prayed against more tragedies.

He tweeted, “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.

“I spoke to some of those in the hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. “