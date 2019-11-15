Super Eagles’ Captain, Ahmed Musa has cautioned his mates to be ready for tough times on Sunday when they meet Lesotho in Maseru’s artificial pitch.

Nigeria, which beat Benin Republic in their opening game of the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifying series, will meet Lesotho in the Southern African country on matchday two.

Musa, who has played on different types of pitches in his Nigerian career, is worried that some of the new players, especially those raised in Europe, would find the going tough in Lesotho.

To get the three points at stake against the Crocodiles, the Russia 2018 World Cup hero, knows that the Super Eagles must be ready to sacrifice their comfort.

Speaking after Wednesday’s game, Musa said, “As you can see, it was a tough game for the team today but at the end of ninety minutes we have three points so we are going over there to have another win because we know that the game is going to be very tough.“We are going to play on an artificial pitch, it is not that easy because some of the players are not used to playing on synthetic pitch.

“But we know what everybody expects from us so we are going there to do our best to win.”Nigeria is on top of the Group L table in the African series after the opening day game, while Lesotho, which drew 1-1 with Sierra Leone away from home, is joint third with the West Africans.The Super Eagles are expected to leave for Lesotho this night from the Uyo Airport.