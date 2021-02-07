Sunday, February 7, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

Must read

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup

Robert Lewandowski says Bayern Munich will complete “one of the biggest historical achievements” in world football if they lift the Club World Cup in Qatar this month.

The German giants are hoping to complete a historic sextuple having won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League at the end of the delayed 2019-20 season, before winning the DFL-Supercup and European Super Cup at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

They would become just the second team to achieve that feat after Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2009-10.

Bayern won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history back in 2013 under Guardiola, having also won the treble the previous season.

Lewandowski believes winning the competition for a second time and completing a clean sweep of trophies would earn the current squad a deserved place in the history books.

“I think if we win this Club World Cup it would complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football,” he told FIFA.com.

“We know we are so close, but we have to stay 100 per cent concentrated. It would be really special. Not just for Bayern or for Germany, but it would be one of the biggest historical achievements from all over the world.

“It will be really special for us, not only for me. It’s the best team in Europe playing against the best teams from other [continents]. It will be, for us, a new challenge. We want to win this title, for sure.”

After hitting an incredible 55 goals during during Bayern’s treble-winning season, Lewandowski ended a memorable year on a personal level by winning FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award in December.

Despite turning 33 later this year the Poland striker shows no signing of slowing down, scoring 27 goals in just 26 appearances so far for Bayern this campaign.

And the former Borussia Dortmund forward believes he can get even better despite his advancing years.

“It [winning the FIFA Best award] was amazing. But I know that what I won was because of what we won as a team. I hope we can continue winning titles,” he added.

“I’m trying to keep doing these things. For years I’ve been hearing that this is the best Lewandowski. It doesn’t matter how old I am. I can still get better, improve my skills.

“But I know that I’m feeling good. I try to be the best Lewandowski every season.”

Previous article‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker
Next articleDavido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Speaks On Iheanacho Starting Against Wolves

theabujatimes
Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers said Wilfred Ndidi’s chances of playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers are uncertain as he continues working to...
Read more
Sports

TOO BAD!! Barcelona Star Ansu Fati Suffers Injury Set Back, To Miss PSG Clash

theabujatimes
Ansu Fati has suffered a setback in his recovery from a serious knee injury, placing his involvement in Barcelona’s heavyweight Champions...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
Trending

Retired NIS officer, three others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three others have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada Area...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Eddie Nketiah maintains Gunners’ perfect start

Pep Guardiola

Treat Barca Like Cup Final – Guardiola Tells Players

Izu Joseph of Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars Defender, Izu Joseph, Shot Dead

Bruno Fernandes’s extra-time penalty put United into the semi-finals