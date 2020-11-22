Sunday, November 22, 2020

Africa News

Libyan soldiers complete Turkish army training

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

theabujatimes
Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
theabujatimes

A passing out ceremony was held Saturday for Libyan soldiers who completed an eight-week training by the Turkish Armed Forces.

The training was held as part of a deal signed between the two countries last year.

Libyan Defense Minister Salahaddin Namroush said the completion of this training was evidence that the Libyan-Turkish military cooperation was bearing fruit.

The pact with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed on Nov. 27, 2019 and passed by Turkey’s parliament on Dec. 5.

The deal setting marine jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms and aims to protect the rights of both countries.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed.

With Turkey’s help, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, has made significant gains in recent months.

Previous article: Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip after rocket attack
Next article: Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!
Africa News

Chinese cash funds African coal plant building despite environmental concerns

theabujatimes
China is continuing to fund coal-fired power plants across Africa despite increasing concern about their environmental impact. This month a...
Africa News

Ethiopia: aid workers report chaos as thousands flee fighting

theabujatimes
International aid workers who have left Ethiopia’s Tigray region in recent days have described a chaotic and dynamic situation with large numbers...
Africa News

Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray

theabujatimes
Ethiopia’s prime minister says “the final and crucial” military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country’s...
