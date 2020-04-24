The Nigerian government has received a life insurance cover for all frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, during a briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), explained that this was the contribution of the nation’s insurance industry to the effort towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“I am pleased to inform you that in addition to what the Federal Government is doing, the insurance industry has responded massively to the call for support.

“The Presidential Task Force has received a life insurance cover to all frontline workers on COVID-19 for a maximum of 5,000 health workers who are employed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in his opening remarks at the briefing.

The task force chairman added, “The premium, in the sum of N112,500,000 for cover, has been fully paid by the Nigeria Insurance Industry, in line with the principle of no premium, no cover.”

He thanked the insurance industry for the contribution and called on other sectors of the economy to rise up to support the effort to fight COVID-19.

Mustapha also assured the frontline workers to double their efforts, saying the government was committed to protecting them in the course of discharging their duty.

He specifically asked the health workers not to relent, noting that the Federal Government has put in place measures to ensure their welfare was taken care of.

The SGF said, “Today, the welfare of our frontline heroes – the health workers – came to the front burner

“I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health, working in conjunction with the MDAs, and the health sector professional bodies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for various allowances and other incentives.”