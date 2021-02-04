Thursday, February 4, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Lionel Messi Set To Sue 5 Suspects Who Leaked His €555m Barcelona Contract

Must read

Trending

420 Nigerian returnees arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia — NiDCOM

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 420 Nigerian returnees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This...
Read more
Trending

‘No plan to move sports festival to Abuja’

theabujatimes
Officials of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, have...
Read more
Trending

FG approves N1.3bn surveillance cameras for Lagos, Abuja airports

theabujatimes
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a contract worth about N1.3bn for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range...
Read more
Trending

President Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his four-day trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. He...
Read more
theabujatimes

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi is set to sue as many as five persons, who he believes leaked details of his €555m deal with the club, RAC1 reports.

Messi suspects former president Josep Maria Bartomeu; former vice-president, Jordi Mestre; CEO Òscar Grau; interim president, Carles Tusquets; and the head of the club’s legal services, Romàn Gómez Ponti.

Last week, Spanish newspaper El Mundo published the full details of Messi’s mega-money contract with the LaLiga giants.

It revealed that the fixed salary, image rights, variables and tax Barcelona will have to pay on the contract, amounts to €555,237,619 over its duration.

Messi and his camp have been left furious and are now considering legal action.

They believe only those five people at the club had access to his contractual information.

Previous articleAPC dismisses alleged plan to field Jonathan in 2023
Next articleTHIS IS GOOD!! Tottenham Donate £100,000 Of Player Fines To Hospital
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

THIS IS GOOD!! Tottenham Donate £100,000 Of Player Fines To Hospital

theabujatimes
Tottenham have given £100,000 of player fines to a hospital as a ‘thank you’ for work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Sports

Premier League Hot Boy Jack Grealish Told To Snub Man United For Man City

theabujatimes
Jack Grealish has been urged to head for City over United if a move to Manchester is to be made at...
Read more
Sports

Ighalo pens two years and six months Al-Shabab deal

theabujatimes
Odion Ighalo, who was on loan at Manchester United for a year, has undergone the mandatory medicals ahead of a permanent deal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

420 Nigerian returnees arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia — NiDCOM

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 420 Nigerian returnees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This...
Read more
Trending

‘No plan to move sports festival to Abuja’

theabujatimes
Officials of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, have...
Read more
Trending

FG approves N1.3bn surveillance cameras for Lagos, Abuja airports

theabujatimes
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a contract worth about N1.3bn for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range...
Read more
Trending

President Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his four-day trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. He...
Read more
Life & Arts

No Nigerian Artist Can Defeat Tiwa Savage In A Battle Of Hits – Teebillz Bets 1M Dollars

theabujatimes
Popular talent manager, Teebillz has placed a bet on his estranged wife and mother of his son, Tiwa Savage.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry double helps set up Paris...

Messi, Ronaldo set to renew stellar rivalry in Champions League

Leicester “very pleased” after Iheanancho ends 12-month goal drought

We’ll transform sports through PPP – Dare