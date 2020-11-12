Thursday, November 12, 2020

Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria wins global award

Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria has won the 2020 Global Peace One Day Challenge as its entry was adjudged the best out of 130 entries from over 100 countries.

Exploring the theme of the challenge : Make Tea Time, Peace Time, Seven Up Bottling Company( SBC) makers of Lipton Ice Tea produced an 80 seconds video which showed the diversity of Nigeria’s culture while celebrating unity through peace in different Nigerian languages. Brand Influencers such as Omashola,  Kim Oprah and Hawa Magaji along with  staffers of SBC and partner agency  were the cast of the award winning video.

In choosing Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria’s creative work as the winning entry, Hanneke Faber, President, Global Foods and Refreshment Division, Unilever, commended Team Nigeria’s entry as showing that “peace really is a universal language that is universally spoken and flourishes when people connect”. Faber also said that entry from Lipton Team in Greece  which “sparked a positive movement for peace” and the Lipton Market Research and Insights Team “who made 500 connections with their internal activation” were among the top three entries globally.

Commenting on the feat by Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria, Segun Ogunleye, National Marketing Manager, Seven Up Bottling Company said: “We feel excited that our entry for the Make Tea Time , Peace Time Global Challenge was adjudged the best of the 130 entries from over 100 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

This win is an affirmation of the quality of strategic inputs and  creativity that underlines the various campaigns over the years by the SBC marketing team headed by Mr. Norden Thurston and our partner agencies. It is a further motivation to SBC as a beverage company  to deliver more value refreshment across all our brands to our consumers in Nigeria”.

The International Day of Peace (“Peace One Day”) is observed around the world each year on September 21. Established in 1981 by a unanimous resolution of the United Nation’s General Assembly, Peace Day provides a global shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and to contribute to building culture of peace.

