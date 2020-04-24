The Lagos State Government on Thursday urged members of the public to disregard a list of private hospitals exposed to COVID-19 cases, saying the list is fake.

Abiola Idowu, the Secretary of Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), said the list was not released by the Ministry of Health or HEFAMAA as falsely purported by those who shared it.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi announced that 17 private hospitals in the state have been inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 after managing infected patients.

The hospitals which were not disclosed were said to have contacted the state for help and HEFAMAA helped in decontaminating the hospitals while many were asked to shut down.

Shortly after the announcement by the commissioner, a list of the hospitals was circulated, advising the public not to patronise the facilities due to their exposure to COVID19 cases.

The hospitals listed include;

1. St. Edwards Hospital, Ajah Lagos

2. Premier Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos

3. Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki Lagos

4. First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos

5. County Hospital, Ogba Lagos

6. Ikorodu General Hospital

7. Alimosho General Hospital, and 10 others.

Mrs Idowu said the list is fake and warned the public against stigmatising facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“This is the handiwork of mischief makers and fake news merchant who are bent on causing panic in the community and eroding the successes recorded in the battle against COVID19”.

“I therefore urge residents to disregard the list in its entirety and rely solely on the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA for information on the operation of health facilities and management of COVID19 cases especially at this critical time,” she said.

While admitting that some health facilities might inadvertently admit or treat patients with COVID-19, the facility would be temporarily closed for decontamination while the staff would be trained on Infection, Prevention and Control after which the facility is safe to carry on its normal operations, Mrs Idowu said.

She urged all health facilities operating in Lagos to adhere strictly to the principle on Infection Prevention and Control, maintain high degree of suspicion for COVID-19 and adhere strictly to laid down protocols for COVID-19 suspicion.

She added that IPC will help reduce human-to-human transmission and secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers.

Mrs Idowu added that only facilities approved by the state government for COVID-19 case management are expected to carry out the management of COVID-19 cases.

‘’I enjoin all health facilities operators in the State to direct all enquiries and complaints on COVID-19 case management as well as other issues bordering on their operations to the Lagos State Ministry of Health through HEFAMAA. We can be reached through the following telephone numbers – 09015637023, 09057273396, 09038795500, 08172704228 or visit our website at hefamaa.lagosstate.gov.ng“, she said.

Source: PremiumTimes