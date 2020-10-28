Wednesday, October 28, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

Must read

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
abujatimes

An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool’s unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.

Jota fired into an empty net from the Reds’ best move of the game – to score the club’s 10,000th goal in history – 10 minutes after half-time when man-of-the-match Trent Alexander-Arnold teed up the Portuguese forward for a tap-in.

That would prove to be their only shot on target until injury-time, but Liverpool had already been made to sweat before half-time when Fabinho was forced off with what appeared an injury to his hamstring, leaving Rhys Williams the only senior defender able to replace him with half an hour played.

Jurgen Klopp had left Roberto Firmino, Salah and Sadio Mane on the bench but even the introduction of the latter pair with an hour played made little improvement to their attacking play.

Liverpool were nearly made to pay when substitute Evander fired just wide before Anders Dreyer went even closer late on, but the hosts added some gloss to a poor performance when Salah converted a penalty he had won himself in injury-time to keep up their perfect start to their Group D campaign.

Previous articleBorussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Sports

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

abujatimes
Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory

abujatimes
Leicester claimed their first away Premier League win at Arsenal as Jamie Vardy's late header sealed a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory at Emirates...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
Trending

Residents groan as banks, businesses shut down in Abuja

abujatimes
Many shops, banks and filling stations among other businesses were shut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, The Nation observed on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Bayern Munich return from Champions League triumph to subdeud reception

Arsenals Lucas Perez equals Spurs competition total with hat trick in 1st UCL start

UCL: Lucas Perez hat-trick see Arsenal finish top of table

2019 CAF Awards: Sadio Mane Crowned African Player Of The Year

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory