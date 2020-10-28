Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool’s unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.

Jota fired into an empty net from the Reds’ best move of the game – to score the club’s 10,000th goal in history – 10 minutes after half-time when man-of-the-match Trent Alexander-Arnold teed up the Portuguese forward for a tap-in.

That would prove to be their only shot on target until injury-time, but Liverpool had already been made to sweat before half-time when Fabinho was forced off with what appeared an injury to his hamstring, leaving Rhys Williams the only senior defender able to replace him with half an hour played.

Jurgen Klopp had left Roberto Firmino, Salah and Sadio Mane on the bench but even the introduction of the latter pair with an hour played made little improvement to their attacking play.

Liverpool were nearly made to pay when substitute Evander fired just wide before Anders Dreyer went even closer late on, but the hosts added some gloss to a poor performance when Salah converted a penalty he had won himself in injury-time to keep up their perfect start to their Group D campaign.