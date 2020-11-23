Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds extend unbeaten record at Anfield to club-record 64 matches

Liverpool extended their incredible unbeaten record at Anfield in the Premier League to 64 matches to set a new club record with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were missing Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, defied their injury problems as Jonny Evans’ own goal (21) and Diogo Jota’s header (41) gave them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Liverpool, who last tasted defeat at Anfield in April 20017, further extended their lead four minutes from time through Roberto Firmino’s header (86) as they secured a victory which sees them break a club record for games unbeaten at home in the top flight, which has stood since 1981.

The win moves Liverpool level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League while Leicester, who lost away from home for the first time in the league this season, stay fourth.