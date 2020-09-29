Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Jota wraps up win on league debut as champions maintain perfect start

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

abujatimes

Premier League champions Liverpool made it three wins from three to begin the new campaign with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday.

Diogo Jota scored on his Premier League debut for Liverpool after Andy Robertson had earlier made amends for a big error as the champions recorded a 3-1 comeback victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Gunners had defeated Liverpool twice over the past two months and, like their hosts, entered this fixture with a perfect start, but Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to build on a lead gifted to them by Robertson 25 minutes in.

The left-back inadvertently set up Alexandre Lacazette to score for the visitors completely against the run of play, only for Sadio Mane to equalise 147 seconds later.

Robertson then completed the swift turnaround by putting Liverpool in front before substitute Jota sealed things late on as Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their promising start to their title defence.

Mane fired a first-time shot straight at Bernd Leno and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected attempt hit the crossbar as Liverpool made a dominant start to the match.

But it was Arsenal who took the lead through their first effort as Robertson sliced a simple clearance into the path of Lacazette, who scuffed a shot over Alisson and into the net.

The hosts hit back instantly through Mane, who had a simple tap-in after Mohamed Salah brushed off Kieran Tierney and got a strike on target that Leno could only parry.

Robertson scored what proved to be a crucial goal with 34 minutes played by controlling fellow full-back Alexander-Arnold’s right-wing cross and flicking past Leno.

Lacazette’s goal was his seventh in nine league games for Arsenal but he wasted a big chance to level matters a little over an hour in, being denied by Alisson when played through.

Jota was equally wasteful when firing into the side netting with only Leno to beat, but he rifled in from further out five minutes later to put the icing on a fifth home league win in a row for Liverpool against Arsenal.

