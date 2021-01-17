Sunday, January 17, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Liverpool Boss Klopp Names Player To Miss Man United Clash

Must read

Trending

FG Cautions Against Dumping Of Refuse On Flood-control Projects

theabujatimes
The federal government has cautioned benefitting- communities against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on flood-control projects across the country. Secretary...
Read more
Trending

Controversy over abduction of 27 traders on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
Controversy raged on Thursday over reports of abduction of 27 traders on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. An online platform reported...
Read more
Trending

FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

theabujatimes
The FCT Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to resume on Monday January 18. Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary...
Read more
Trending

NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission has closed its headquarters in Abuja against all National Identity Number enrolment activities. The...
Read more
theabujatimes

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that Naby Keita will miss his side’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday evening due to injury.

Klopp said that Keita is not ready for the Man United clash, adding that the midfielder needs to get 100 percent fit before he can feature for Liverpool again.

The Reds boss said this during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Liverpool head to the game following a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in their last Premier League encounter.

“Naby is not ready for involvement. It’s not a big thing; it’s a little bit like with other players in the past when they came back from injuries and then because of the number of games and situation in the squad they had to play,” Klopp said.

“Then, a little injury happened again. Now we just had to put on the brake and say, ‘Let’s settle it properly.’

“At the moment we have alternatives in midfield, so we really try to give him all the time he needs to get 100 per cent fit.

“That’s the situation, so no, he is not in contention for Sunday.”

The kick-off time for Liverpool vs Man United match is 5:30 pm, Nigerian time.

Previous article“I Am A Helpless, Hopeless Romantic” – Music Producer, Cobhams Asuquo Reveals
Next articleFrank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant’s Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Frank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant’s Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has reacted to reports linking the club’s former coach, Avram Grant, with a return to Chelsea.
Read more
Sports

Mesut Ozil Is Set To Leave Arsenal For Turkish Giants Fenerbahce (Read More)

theabujatimes
Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal looks to be drawing to a close after Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu said the midfielder...
Read more
Sports

PREMIER LEAGUE!! Aston Villa Postpone Tottenham Clash Over Coronavirus (See Details)

theabujatimes
Aston Villa’s home date with Everton on Sunday has become the latest Premier League game to be postponed during the coronavirus...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

FG Cautions Against Dumping Of Refuse On Flood-control Projects

theabujatimes
The federal government has cautioned benefitting- communities against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on flood-control projects across the country. Secretary...
Read more
Trending

Controversy over abduction of 27 traders on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
Controversy raged on Thursday over reports of abduction of 27 traders on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. An online platform reported...
Read more
Trending

FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

theabujatimes
The FCT Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to resume on Monday January 18. Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary...
Read more
Trending

NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission has closed its headquarters in Abuja against all National Identity Number enrolment activities. The...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant’s Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has reacted to reports linking the club’s former coach, Avram Grant, with a return to Chelsea.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Europa League: Arsenal qualify for knockout stages after win at Molde

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to...

Juventus Semi-Final match with AC Milan Postponed Over Coronavirus