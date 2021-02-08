Liverpool equal 1 unwanted record Chelsea set over 60 years ago after disappointing defeat to Man City at Anfield

Manchester City thrashed defending champions Liverpool 4-1 in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Anfield to open a five-point gap over second-place team Manchester United. The Citizens came into the game on Sunday, February 7, in a stunning run of form having gone 13 matches without a defeat. Liverpool, on the other hand were looking to build on their midweek slim win over Brighton to get their campaign back on track but despite their dominance early in the game, the visitors had the best chance to score in the first half after Fabinho brought down Raheem Sterling in the area.

But Ilkay Gundogan failed to convert the penalty, with his efforts going miles off the target as the tie finished all square in the first half. Manchester City celebrate their victory over defending champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, February 7. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/PA Images Source: Getty Images However, the German star made amends for his earlier miss shortly into the second half, firing City into the lead in the 49th minute after he pounced on a rebound. But the lead was short-lived as the hosts restored parity 14 minutes later through Mohamed Salah who smashed the ball into the net from the penalty spot following a foul on him by Ruben Dias. John Stones thought he had restored the visitors’ lead in the 71st minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

14 – @ManCity have now equalled the all-time winning run by an English top-flight side across all competitions, winning each of their last 14 matches – the same number as Preston (ending in 1892) and Arsenal (ending in 1987). Stupendous. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/AjRx833bsO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2021

Undeterred, City kept pushing hard and their efforts paid off two minutes later as Gundogan completed his brace on the night after capitalising on Alisson Becker’s howler.

Sterling made it 3-1 in the 76th minute after another Becker blunder before Phil Foden putting the game to bed eight minutes to time. City’s huge win saw the open a five-point lead over second-placed Man United with a game to play. Liverpool remain fourth on the standings with 40 points, a massive seven off leaders City.

3 – Liverpool are the first side to lose three straight home league matches in the following campaign after winning the English top-flight since Chelsea did so almost 65 years ago back in March 1956. Throwback. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/UDJymBGlUV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side has now become the first team after Chelsea to lose three straight home league games the season after emerging EPL champions. Chelsea were the first to record such an unwanted record over 60 years back.