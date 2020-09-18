Living Faith Church Boosts Abuja Community with New Project

The Living Faith Church has provided succour for the residents of Pegi, a community in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, by constructing a bridge and an access road worth millions of naira to ease the plight of the residents.

The Resident Pastor, Nimyel Nanfa, said the initiative, which was funded by members of the church, was to assist the community, which had been reeling under the cushioning effects of kidnappers and other criminal elements, to enjoy better infrastructure and curb crime.

Namfa, who spoke at the commissioning of a new auditorium, however, appealed to all members of the community to own the project as there is need to lay laterite, stone base and asphalt to make the road comfortable to ply.

“We are also appealing to our guests especially government to officials to assist us in making Pegi community a better place for us all. We need infrastructure such as access road, electricity, transformers, water bore hole projects, health centres and to improve the security of lives and property,” he said.

He noted that the church is committed to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and would do its best in funding human oriented projects in areas that they are needed, adding the church felt that constructing the link bridge would help to open up Pegi community for good activities.

“This shows that if political office holders and the government support the community, it will have more projects that will have direct impact on the people” he said.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, appealed to other religious and cooperative organisations to emulate the laudable project and uplift the area.

Aderibigbe said that until the intervetion by Living Faith Church, the entire area was prone to flooding and provided a sanctuary for criminal elements.

“We know that men of the underworld take advantage of bad road to abduct people and others. In the last eight years, this place was a hideout for criminals. But this link road bridge would ease motorists and enable economic and business activities to thrive within the area,” he said.