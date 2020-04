The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Enforcement Team, has confirmed the arrest of a cleric, a Turkish and an Angolan for violating the presidential lockdown directive in the FCT aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Abuja.

Ikharo Attah, Chairman of the FCTA Enforcement Team on Movement Restrictions, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the team has also impounded no fewer than 269 vehicles for violating the presidential stay-at-home order.

“We got to Area one Roundabout, where a particular man was arrested with four military caps, he put one army cap in his boot, then another one for Nigeria Air Force and two other ones for Nigeria Navy, all in one vehicle.

“We arrested and handed him over to the FCT Commissioner of Police.

“Then we also had another case of a man whose vehicle was taken to VIO office in Area one and immediately, he decided to strip himself naked, removed all his clothes in protest that he must work, that he did not believe in the existence of COVID-19,” he said.

