Lufthansa resumes Lagos, Abuja flights

Saturday, December 19, 2020

German airline, Lufthansa Group, says it has resumed operations in Nigeria, after an eight-month suspension.

It said its first flight took place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, adding that it would offer up to eight weekly departures scheduled from Lagos and Abuja Airports to Frankfurt.

“The airline, earlier in the month, arrived in Lagos and was welcomed with the traditional water salute amidst excitement of the entire crew, staff members and passengers. With this development, the airline is ready to receive passengers at Abuja and Lagos airports on board of its resumed nonstop flights from Frankfurt, Germany and beyond.

“The leading German carrier will offer up to five weekly departures from Lagos to Frankfurt and three weekly departures from Abuja. All long-haul flights depart from Nigeria in the evening as overnight flights, arriving in Lufthansa’s main hub, Frankfurt, in the early morning.”

 This allows all passengers from Nigeria to get the full choice of connecting flights to European, American and Asian destinations, leaving all from the same terminal 1, the company said in a statement titled, ‘Lufthansa resumes its flights to Nigeria connecting Abuja and Lagos,’ and signed by the head of media relations, Lufthansa Group, Boris Ogursky.

Previous articleCOVID-19 second wave: Minister to work with Judiciary over compliance in Abuja
