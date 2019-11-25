The blockbuster purchase will transform the French luxury giant’s watches and jewellery division and strengthen its position in the US, though the American jeweller is facing weak demand at home and abroad, and will likely need heavy investment to re-energise its brand and business.

PARIS, France — Luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said on Monday that it has reached a $16.2 billion deal to buy American jeweller Tiffany & Co.

The deal ends a month of speculation, after news that the French conglomerate had approached the storied jeweller leaked in October. LVMH initially offered $14.5 billion for Tiffany, according to Reuters, but the company said the offer was too low.

But LVMH has a strong war chest and strategic ambitions for its latest acquisition. The world’s largest luxury conglomerate is Europe’s second-most valuable company, with its market capitalisation surpassing €200 billion ($220.6 billion) on the Paris Stock Exchange in early November.

The company’s stable of brands includes luxury fashion houses Louis Vuitton, Celine, and Christian Dior, as well as the beauty retail giant Sephora. But the blockbuster deal to buy Tiffany — one of the world’s largest and best-known jewellery brands — will transform its hard luxury division and increase its position in the US.

Jewellery was one of the best-performing luxury categories in 2018, according to Bain & Co, which predicts that the global $20 billion market will grow 7 percent this year. The deal also allows LVMH to gain further ground on Swiss conglomerate Richemont, which owns Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, and has long dominated the hard luxury category.

“This is good news, and somewhat expected,” said Bernstein analyst Luca Solca. The deal is priced slightly above expectations, but “still good news for both shareholder bases.”