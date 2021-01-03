Sunday, January 3, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Madrid close to agreeing four-year Alaba deal

Must read

Trending

Policeman who ‘rejected N864m bribe’ considers resignation over ‘injustice’

theabujatimes
Francis Erhabor, the divisional police officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom state police command, who allegedly rejected a total of N864 million bribe...
Read more
Trending

Unjust teaching practice in Govt school, Abuja

theabujatimes
Government Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, runs extra lessons for her students after the school hours and equally gets paid for doing...
Read more
Trending

80 hearty cheers to Bajowa and his radio station

theabujatimes
There are indeed some issues in one’s life time, which neither time nor event can obliterate from one’s memory. I have seen...
Read more
Trending

NAF conducts search and rescue training for personnel on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

theabujatimes
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel1 day agoFG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions1 day...
Read more
theabujatimes

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as the clear favourites to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Despite remaining as a key player at the Allianz Arena, the Austria international has less than six months remaining on his contract.

The versatile 28-year-old is now in a position where he can hold discussions with any foreign clubs who are interested in his signature.

However, Marca claims that Real are now regarded as the frontrunners after offering Alaba a contract until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is said to have given his blessing to a deal being negotiated with the player.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona have also been linked with the long-serving Bayern man.

Previous articleNigeria to the world: Wizkid continues global exploits
Next articlePSG name Pochettino new manager
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

PSG name Pochettino new manager

theabujatimes
Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of Paris St-Germain. The Argentine, 48, who...
Read more
Sports

Guardiola confirms five COVID-19 cases at Man City ahead Chelsea clash

theabujatimes
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola says five players will be unavailable for their Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

EPL: Man Utd beat Villa to move level with Liverpool; Everton lose to West Ham

theabujatimes
Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at the Old Trafford on New Year’s Day to move level on points with Premier League...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Policeman who ‘rejected N864m bribe’ considers resignation over ‘injustice’

theabujatimes
Francis Erhabor, the divisional police officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom state police command, who allegedly rejected a total of N864 million bribe...
Read more
Trending

Unjust teaching practice in Govt school, Abuja

theabujatimes
Government Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, runs extra lessons for her students after the school hours and equally gets paid for doing...
Read more
Trending

80 hearty cheers to Bajowa and his radio station

theabujatimes
There are indeed some issues in one’s life time, which neither time nor event can obliterate from one’s memory. I have seen...
Read more
Trending

NAF conducts search and rescue training for personnel on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

theabujatimes
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel1 day agoFG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions1 day...
Read more
Sports

PSG name Pochettino new manager

theabujatimes
Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of Paris St-Germain. The Argentine, 48, who...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Maradona dead at 60

EPL: Man Utd beat Villa to move level with Liverpool; Everton...

Aston Villa, West Brom Join Race For Leicester City’s Nigeria International...

Chapecoense crowned Sudamericana winners after crash