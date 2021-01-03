Madrid close to agreeing four-year Alaba deal

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as the clear favourites to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Despite remaining as a key player at the Allianz Arena, the Austria international has less than six months remaining on his contract.

The versatile 28-year-old is now in a position where he can hold discussions with any foreign clubs who are interested in his signature.

However, Marca claims that Real are now regarded as the frontrunners after offering Alaba a contract until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is said to have given his blessing to a deal being negotiated with the player.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona have also been linked with the long-serving Bayern man.