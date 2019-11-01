The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has failed to give an update on the actions of the commission regarding a petition it received against the National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Magu who was queried by journalists yesterday in Abuja about the petition responded swiftly: “Do you want me to start discussing Tinubu’s petition here? No, I can’t. Next question!”

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, submitted a petition to the EFCC last Friday requesting the anti-corruption body to investigate the source of money conveyed in bullion vans to the home of Tinubu on the eve of the 2019 presidential election.

A copy of the petition seen by The Guardian has the stamp of the EFCC, which indicates the Commission received the petition requesting it to investigate the former Lagos State governor.

Adeyanju, who led other petitioners, claimed that the group decided to take up the Commission’s challenge after it called for a petition through its social media account on Twitter.

The acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu had assured Nigerians at a press briefing in November 2018 that the commission would commence an investigation immediately it receives a petition to investigate Tinubu.

“If you are really interested, write a petition and see whether I won’t act. It is not for us to listen to people on the radio and begin to act.

“Yes, we have intelligence but the surest way to get action is to go and write a petition and substantiate the contents of the petition and see whether I will not act,” Magu said.

