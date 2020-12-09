Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Maina bought two houses in Abuja for $3.4 million cash – Witness

‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard

Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide...
PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism

Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting...
No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed...
Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe

In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates,...
NDLEA seizes 14.4kg of cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 14.4kg of cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command, Abuja.
Buhari forces attack peaceful ‘Free Zakzaky’ protest with tear gas in Abuja

Armed police officers have virulently dispersed the protesting members of the Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement of Nigeria who staged a peaceful...
Police arrest 11 suspected kidnappers in Abuja

The police in Abuja have arrested 11 suspected kidnappers operating along the Kwaita-Kwali, Kuje, Bwari and Karshi axes of the Federal Capital...
Nigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC

The Federal Government’s earnings from the export of crude oil has recorded a rebound of 116 per cent, the Organisation of Petroleum...
