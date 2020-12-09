Trending Maina bought two houses in Abuja for $3.4 million cash – Witness Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Telegram Must read Life & Arts ‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard theabujatimes Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide... Read more Sports PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism theabujatimes Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting... Read more Sports No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski theabujatimes Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed... Read more COVID-19 Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe theabujatimes In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates,... Read more theabujatimes Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Telegram Previous articleNDLEA seizes 14.4kg of cocaine at Abuja airportNext articleSuspense in Imo North as intrigues mar bye-election - Advertisement - More articles Trending NDLEA seizes 14.4kg of cocaine at Abuja airport theabujatimes The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 14.4kg of cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command, Abuja. Read more Trending Buhari forces attack peaceful ‘Free Zakzaky’ protest with tear gas in Abuja theabujatimes Armed police officers have virulently dispersed the protesting members of the Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement of Nigeria who staged a peaceful... Read more Trending Police arrest 11 suspected kidnappers in Abuja theabujatimes The police in Abuja have arrested 11 suspected kidnappers operating along the Kwaita-Kwali, Kuje, Bwari and Karshi axes of the Federal Capital... Read more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Life & Arts ‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard theabujatimes Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide... Read more Sports PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism theabujatimes Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting... Read more Sports No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski theabujatimes Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed... Read more COVID-19 Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe theabujatimes In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates,... Read more Business Nigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC theabujatimes The Federal Government’s earnings from the export of crude oil has recorded a rebound of 116 per cent, the Organisation of Petroleum... Read more