Makinde orders recruitment of 1,500 officers to kick-start Amotekun

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said that he had ordered immediate recruitment of 1,500 officers to kick-start the South-West Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, in the state.

Makinde disclosed this during a meeting with representatives of #EndSARS Movement, artisans, motorcyclists, Micra operatives, and youths at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor stated that the personnel of the security outfit would start their training November 1, 2020, with the officers passing out on November 15, 2020. He gave general amnesty to Micra operatives and Okada riders fined by the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYTMA) for flouting the state traffic laws, and asked them to sin no more.

Besides, Makinde has expressed sadness over the abduction of the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke, saying the government will do everything within its power to get him freed.

IN another development, the Alado of Ado-Awaye in Iseyin Local Council of Oyo State, Oba Ademola Olugbile, has lamented that 50 per cent of Oyo State Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) is being lost to untapped tourism development.

The monarch, while speaking during a press briefing, said that the role of tourism development in the nation could not be over-emphasised.

He noted that his vision was to create a veritable platform aimed at placing Iyake Festival as a convergence where sporting activities, tourism, entertainment, arts and business potentials would be explored maximally.

According to him, Ado-Awaye remains the only suspended natural lake in the world, followed by the lake located in Colorado, United States (U.S.)

MEANWHILE, the Agro Ranger Team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has dislodged herders at Aroro Kole along Igbo Oloyin in Akinyele Local Council of Oyo State after a distress call from the community.

The state’s Commandant of the agency, Iskilu Akinsanya, who disclosed the arrest, yesterday, said one of the herders, Babangida Musa (21), was arrested after a serious search for the herders at the location where over 400 cows were seen grazing around the community. He, however, assured the people of Aroro Kole of their safety, warning hoodlums to steer clear of the state.