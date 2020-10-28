Wednesday, October 28, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Makinde orders recruitment of 1,500 officers to kick-start Amotekun

Must read

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
abujatimes

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said that he had ordered immediate recruitment of 1,500 officers to kick-start the South-West Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, in the state.

Makinde disclosed this during a meeting with representatives of #EndSARS Movement, artisans, motorcyclists, Micra operatives, and youths at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor stated that the personnel of the security outfit would start their training November 1, 2020, with the officers passing out on November 15, 2020. He gave general amnesty to Micra operatives and Okada riders fined by the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYTMA) for flouting the state traffic laws, and asked them to sin no more.

Besides, Makinde has expressed sadness over the abduction of the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke, saying the government will do everything within its power to get him freed.

IN another development, the Alado of Ado-Awaye in Iseyin Local Council of Oyo State, Oba Ademola Olugbile, has lamented that 50 per cent of Oyo State Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) is being lost to untapped tourism development.

The monarch, while speaking during a press briefing, said that the role of tourism development in the nation could not be over-emphasised.
He noted that his vision was to create a veritable platform aimed at placing Iyake Festival as a convergence where sporting activities, tourism, entertainment, arts and business potentials would be explored maximally.

According to him, Ado-Awaye remains the only suspended natural lake in the world, followed by the lake located in Colorado, United States (U.S.)

MEANWHILE, the Agro Ranger Team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has dislodged herders at Aroro Kole along Igbo Oloyin in Akinyele Local Council of Oyo State after a distress call from the community.

The state’s Commandant of the agency, Iskilu Akinsanya, who disclosed the arrest, yesterday, said one of the herders, Babangida Musa (21), was arrested after a serious search for the herders at the location where over 400 cows were seen grazing around the community. He, however, assured the people of Aroro Kole of their safety, warning hoodlums to steer clear of the state.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Governors received N1billion each from Buhari, N1.1billion from World Bank – Yahaya Bello
Next articleNDLEA arrests Cyprus-bound student with 13.55kg of cannabis at the Abuja airport
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Despite Sanwo-Olu’s Denial, Army Insists Lagos Govt Requested Troops Deployment

abujatimes
A week after it triggered a global outrage over its alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos, the Nigerian Army yesterday broke...
Read more
Politics

Reps caution FG over insistence on anti-social media law

abujatimes
The Federal Government has warned that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder if the issue of fake news is not...
Read more
Politics

NBA urges FG to investigate Lekki shooting

abujatimes
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged the Federal Government and all relevant authorities to carry out a thorough, independent, and transparent...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
Trending

Residents groan as banks, businesses shut down in Abuja

abujatimes
Many shops, banks and filling stations among other businesses were shut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, The Nation observed on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Breaking News: Reactions as Senator Kashamu reportedly dead

$9.6b judgment: UK court spots $700,000 bribes in P&ID contract

Federal Public Servants Ordered To Stay At Home

Shakeup in civil service as FG redeploys 331 directors