Makinde’s Inability To Halt Killings In Ibarapa, Oke Ogun Responsible For Civil Unrest In Oyo – NACOMYO

Muslim youths under the aegis of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) have said the inability of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to halt the killings and kidnappings in both Ibarapa and Oke Ogun geo-political zones is responsible for the present civil disturbance in the state.

NACOMYO noted that the seeming ineptitude of Makinde to urgently address the plight of the people of the areas resulted in a series of security breaches.

NAIJALOADED gathered that Ibarapa and Oke Ogun geo-political zones have witnessed increased crime resulting in the death of innocent citizens.

NACOMYO in its reaction, insisted that the failure of Makinde as the Chief Security Officer of the state to address the spate of crime have resulted civil unrest/arson

NACOMYO Coordinator in Oyo State, Dawood Afolabi, in a statement made available to NAIJALOADED on Wednesday reminded Makinde to understand that the primary responsibility of any government is security which will invariably determine its growth and development.

Afolabi while advising Makinde to urgently address insecurity in the state, maintained that there can not be any investment in an unsafe environment.

He added that the failure of the Governor to visit the affected areas and assure people of protection of their lives and property made the majority of the people in the areas resort to self help.

Afolabi said,