Malaysia's Anwar says secured 'strong majority' to form government

Africa News

Egypt's FRA approves draft law regulating fintech in non-banking financial activities

The Financial Regulatory Authority's (FRA) Board of Directors has approved a draft law regulating and developing the use of financial technology (fintech)...
John McCain's widow crosses party line to endorse Joe Biden for president

Trump has had a fraught relationship with members of John McCain's family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during his 2016 campaign....
Malaysia's Anwar says secured 'strong majority' to form government

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has said he has secured a strong majority from lawmakers in order to form a new government...
Nigeria losing foreign investors' confidence in oil, gas sector –Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, has raised the alarm that Nigeria was fast losing...
abujatimes

Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has said he has secured a strong majority from lawmakers in order to form a new government and was seeking an audience with the king to formalise his appointment as prime minister.

Anwar, who will need the king’s assent to replace current premier Muhyiddin Yassin, told on Wednesday in a news conference his support from lawmakers means “Muhyiddin has fallen as PM.”

“We have a strong, formidable majority. I’m not talking about four, five, six (seats), I’m talking about much more than that,” said Anwar, who did not give any numbers but said it was close to two thirds of the 222 lawmakers.

“We need a strong stable government to run the country and save the country,” he added.

The opposition leader’s claim comes less than seven months after Muhyiddin clinched the premiership following political turmoil that saw the collapse of the previous administration under Mahathir Mohamad. The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Should Muhyiddin get an audience with the king first, he could advise him to dissolve parliament and trigger snap national polls.

Tumultuous political career

Muhyiddin came to power in March after securing a parliamentary majority with the support of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which was defeated in the 2018 election.

His opponents have accused him of grabbing power by shifting alliances instead of earning it at the ballot box.

But the premier has a razor-thin majority and there has been speculation he could seek an election to win a stronger mandate.

Anwar, 73, has had a tumultuous political career over the past two decades.

At first a rising star of Malaysian politics, he was jailed for sodomy and corruption after a feud with the government, spending nearly 10 years behind bars on charges that he and his supporters have described as a plot to destroy his political career.

But he was granted a royal pardon in 2018, as part of the deal with Mahathir for him to succeed the premiership.

