Malaysia’s king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency

Sports

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Old Trafford clash still has ‘big game’ feeling

Chelsea's trip to Manchester United still has the feeling of a "big game", says Blues boss Frank Lampard, as he searches for...
Trending

Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCT ), Muhammad Bello, said security operatives had arrested some hoodlums who infiltrated the...
Trending

Tension in Abuja over fear of attacks

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are presently living in fear over rumors that there might be attacks from hoodlums after...
Trending

Gunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja

Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the federal capital territory (FCT). The incident...
Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah will consult with other rulers to discuss proposals by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the palace said on Saturday, after sources told Reuters the premier had asked the king to declare a state of emergency.

Muhyiddin met with the king on Friday to present the emergency proposal that includes a suspension of parliament, sources said – a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt by the premier to cling to power amid a power struggle.

The proposal comes as Malaysia sees a resurgence in coronavirus cases and as Muhyiddin faces a leadership challenge from Anwar, who last month said he had majority support in parliament to oust the premier.

The palace did not identify the recommendations made by Muhyiddin, and said the king will soon hold the consultation with other Malay rulers.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah greatly understands the need for the country’s administration to continue to tackle the threat of COVID-19,” the palace said in a statement. The Council of Rulers, which groups the heads of Malaysia’s nine royal houses, has the power to withhold consent from any law and deliberate on questions of national policy.

A source familiar with the matter said the rulers will meet on Sunday.

Muhyiddin’s office has not commented on the emergency proposal.

The government is scheduled to propose its 2021 budget on Nov. 6, and there have been questions over whether it can muster a majority in parliament for that.

Defeat on the budget would count as a vote of no-confidence in Muhyiddin and could trigger an election. Emergency rule might mean the budget would not be put to a vote at that time.

Previous articleNigeria losing investment-friendly attraction, says NACCIMA
Next articleAstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same
More articles

World News

AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing...
World News

Russian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says

Hackers sponsored by Russia have been trying to break into U.S. state and local government computer networks and in two instances were...
World News

Trump’s ‘good buddy is a thug’: Biden accuses President of legitimizing Kim Jong Un

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is "a thug' who has benefited from President Trump’s diplomatic outreach, according to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
