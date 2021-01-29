MAMAs 2021: Nigerian Stars Battle For Continental Honours

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Simi, DJ Neptune Others Make List

It has been an array of nominations for Nigerian superstars at the forthcoming MTV Music Africa Awards (MAMA) billed to hold on February 20, 2021, in Kampala, Uganda.

Burna Boy has been nominated twice for the Best Collaboration category for his song Monsters You Made (featuring Chris Martin) and for his guest feature on Master KG and Noncembo Zikode’s Jerusalema Remix.

Interestingly, four Nigerian heavyweights are in the duel for the Song of the Year category: Davido for Fem, Simi for Duduke, Burna Boy for Monsters You Made, and DJ Neptune (featuring Mr. Eazi and Joeboy) for Nobody. They rival cross-continental powerhouses such as Diamond Platinumz, Master KG, Sauti Sol, among others, for the top prize.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, have both been nominated in the same category for Best Alternative. They rival Ghanaian superstar Amaarae, alongside South Africa’s Ama Faku and Kenya’s Matata.

Wizkid (Smile, featuring H.E.R.), Yemi Alade (Shekere featuring Angelique Kidjo) and Burna Boy (Monsters You Made featuring Chris Martin) are also in the ring for the Best Collaboration award, battling heavyweights such as Beyonce, Innoss B and Master KG, among others, for the award.

Afro-Street/Pop artiste, Naira Marley, has also been nominated for the Best Fan base category, alongside Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platinumz, Cassper Nyovest, among others.

The 2021 MAMA awards, which is set to hold in Uganda, is a prestigious award ceremony recognising creativity and commitment among African artistes.

According to the Senior Vice President of the organising company, ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA), Monde Twala, the award show is a tradition that has boosted the growth of the music industry in Africa, over time.

“Congratulations to all our nominees who have been recognised as we build up to the MAMA Kampala 2021 virtual awards ceremony. African artists deserve the recognition and must be celebrated for their commitment and dedication in driving the power of creativity and music to inspire the youth on the continent to take African culture to the world.”



On his part, the Ugandan Tourism Minister, Honourable Godfrey Kiwanda, said Uganda is ready to host the awards ceremony.

“Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, is excited to bring the best of Africa’s musical talent to the world. It is an honour to be part of the MAMA Kampala 2021 and support its commitment to the growth of African music. This is also a great opportunity for Uganda to share its heritage and culture beyond music to its people, landscapes, wildlife and history.”

The MAMA nominees are selected by the MAMA Kampala 2021 Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of music industry, opinion formers and tastemakers from across the African continent who are tasked with selecting the very best of African talent who have received airplay on MTV Base over the previous year. In addition, the nominees they select must bring Africa’s culture, music and pulse to a global audience and serve as an inspiration to the youth.

Voting for MAMA KAMPALA 2021 is open at www.mtvmama.com, and affiliated Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. Voting in all categories closes on 31 January 2021.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on Saturday 20 February 2021 at 20:00 WAT / 21:00 CAT / 22:00 EAT. The show will also be aired on MTV channels across multiple continents as a one-hour MAMA-themed MTV World Stage feature.