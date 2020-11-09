Monday, November 9, 2020

Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty in gripping draw

theabujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne put a first-half penalty wide as Manchester City failed to close the gap on Liverpool following a lively 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool set up for an early blitz and got the opener through Mohamed Salah’s penalty after Kyle Walker left a knee on Sadio Mane (13), but City found rhythm and levelled as Gabriel Jesus poked under Alisson (31) following a wonderful touch for his sixth goal in seven Premier League games.

In a breathless first half, City were then awarded a controversial penalty by VAR after Joe Gomez handled De Bruyne’s cross, but the Belgian gave us a collector’s item as he struck the spot-kick wide (42).

Liverpool then retreated in a game of two distinct halves – Jesus’ unmarked header wide the only clear-cut chance – and it remained level as Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to move top of the Premier League, but kept their five-point leader over City, who have a game in hand.

