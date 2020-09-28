Man City 2-5 Leicester: Jamie Vardy scores hat-trick in stunning Foxes victory over Man City

Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester ran riot in a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City dominated early on and took the lead through Riyad Mahrez’s superb half volley with his weaker right foot from 15 yards (4), but Leicester equalised with their first shot on goal as Kyle Walker tripped Vardy in the box; the England striker duly converted the penalty (37).

With Leicester’s second shot, Vardy produced a stunning flick beyond Ederson from close range (54), before again winning a penalty, this time from Eric Garcia’s foul, and converting for 3-1 (58).

Sub Maddison made it four with a screamer from 25 yards, curled into the top corner (77), before Nathan Ake’s header looked to have made the scoreline look slightly more respectable (84).

But Youri Tielemans rounded off a fabulous win, and a nightmare day for the hosts, slotting a penalty after Benjamin Mendy had fouled Maddison (88).

The result means Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals for the first time ever in his 686th game as a manager, while Leicester keep up their 100 per cent record this season in the Premier League.