Man excretes 86 wraps of cocaine at Abuja Airport

Sunday, February 7, 2021

A suspected drug trafficker intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has excreted 86 wraps of cocaine, according to the agency.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Jonah Achema, said, the suspect, Oluchukwu Onu Friday, aged 39, was arrested during the outward clearance of India bound Ethiopian Airline ET910 en route Abuja-Addis Ababa-New Delhi.

Achema, in a statement on Saturday, said, Onu, a native of Umuaku-Isiochi village in Abia State, was intercepted at the boarding gate screening and referred for scanning where he proved positive for ingestion.

The Deputy Commander of Narcotics said the suspect then excreted 86 wraps of substances which proved positive for Cocaine after the drug test and weighed 1.527 kilograms.

The statement reads, “Onu, a Lagos based dealer in building materials was promised N1.5m upon successful delivery to a recipient in New Delhi, India. ‘I deal in building materials in Lagos. I have decided to undertake this journey so that I can use the money to support my business. I have lost so much money during this COVID 19. So I need another source of income’, Onu admitted.

“Onu, a primary school leaver, got married last year and the wife is expectant. According to Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, NDLEA Commander at the Abuja Airport, the investigation is on to dismantle Onu’s drug trafficking network.

“This arrest is spectacular in that it is about the highest number of wraps to be swallowed or ingested by an individual. We have also discovered that this is the first case of Cocaine moving from here to India. We will explore and exploit all angles in ensuring that this particular drug chain is disrupted and dismantled.”

