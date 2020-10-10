Man invites gang members to rob Abuja neighbour

Saturday, October 10, 2020

abujatimes

The police in Abuja have arrested a man, Michael Obi-Ude, who allegedly invited his gang members to dispossess his neighbour of a huge sum of money.

Obi-Ude and his accomplices were nabbed on September 25, 2020, during the robbery operation at the Gwagwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking to PUNCH Metro, the suspect said he learnt that his neighbour usually comes home with huge amounts of money and that he planned the robbery with his friends.

The 27-year-old Obi-Ude was paraded on Thursday by the FCT Police Command alongside his accomplices, Chima Ezenwa, 23; and Daniel Godwin, 28. The fourth suspect is said to be at large.

Obi-Ude explained that he recruited three others to carry out the robbery, but added that he did not participate in the operation.

“We were arrested for attempted robbery. I invited them (gang members) to carry out the robbery, but I didn’t go with them, because the neighbours would recognise me. The police caught Ezenwa and he identified me,” he said.

Asked how he knew about the victim’s financial status, he said, “My neighbour’s younger sister told my friend that her sister usually comes home with huge sums of money. So, my friend informed me and we decided to carry out the operation.”

Ezenwa revealed that he was caught when he pointed a gun at a man in the victim’s compound, while others fled the scene.

He stated, “When we got to the target’s house, I removed the wire from the generator and the light went off. So, a man came out, I pointed a gun at him and the man started screaming. Others ran away and I was caught. I only used the gun to scare the man; I don’t know how to fire it.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Sunday Babaji, said one locally-made revolver and one round of live ammunition were recovered from the gang.

The DCP said a total of 19 suspects, including kidnappers, were arrested, adding that four Dane guns, five locally-made pistols, three locally-fabricated pistols, one short gun and 28 pieces of ammunition were recovered from them.

The exhibits also include four phones, two cars, one motorcycle and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an operation to rescue two brothers abducted on Tuesday by hoodlums at a farm in the Kabi area of Pegi community, Abuja.

Babaji said the kidnappers attacked a police team before the abduction, adding that an unnamed individual was injured during the exchange of gunfire with the hoodlums.

