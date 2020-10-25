Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea: Edinson Cavani hits side-netting on debut as Edouard Mendy keeps out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

Man Utd ended a run of back-to-back league defeats at home but could find no way through, as they played out a dull 0-0 draw with Chelsea in a match where both sides seemed more concerned about not losing than going for the win.

There were few chances although Blues boss Frank Lampard will feel his men should have had a first-half penalty when Harry Maguire held down Cesar Azpilicueta as a free-kick was swung into the United box.

Deadline Day signing Edinson Cavani came on to make his debut for United and almost scored with his first touch, diverting Bruno Fernandes’s cross into the side-netting, while Marcus Rashford drew a fine late stop from Edouard Mendy.

It was the first time in 30 matches United had failed to score and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team – who had lost their first two Premier League games at Old Trafford to Crystal Palace and Tottenham – stay in 15th, with Chelsea moving up to ninth.