Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

In Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th game in charge, Manchester United’s much talked about diamond midfield struggled to deal with Arsenal’s energy, and the visitors had the better of the chances as Willian hit the bar and Bukayo Saka headed over unmarked.

Aubameyang curled an effort just wide after the break, but he got another chance from 12 yards after Paul Pogba had fouled Hector Bellerin in the box, and the Gabon striker duly converted (69) to end the Gunners’ hoodoo, which had lasted since 2015.

Arsenal’s deserved win moves them into the top half, but Manchester United, who hit the post via a double Mohamed Elneny and Bernd Leno deflection late on, have just seven points from six games.