Man Utd 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Bruno Fernandes shines as hosts edge closer to Champions League last 16

Match report as Manchester United move to within a point of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with victory over Istanbul Basaksehir; Bruno Fernandes (2) and Marcus Rashford put hosts into 3-0 lead at half-time; Dan James added late fourth after Deniz Turuc free-kick

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and appeared to give up the chance of a hat-trick from the penalty spot as Manchester United avenged their defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir earlier this month with a convincing 4-1 win at Old Trafford.

Fernandes’ rocket that set United on course for victory (7) had flashbacks to Paul Scholes’ strike against Barcelona in this competition at the semi-final stage back in April 2008, while his second of the evening was a tap-in after Basaksehir goalkeeper Mert Gunok flapped at a cross (19).

Marcus Rashford eventually dispatched the spot-kick he won (35) but a second half that appeared to be meandering to a close sparked into life with 15 minutes remaining when Deniz Turuc’s free-kick reduced the deficit. United wobbled as Edin Visca instantly rattled the crossbar, but Basaksehir’s spirited fightback ultimately fell short as Daniel James added a stoppage-time fourth from Mason Greenwood’s pass (90+2).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain top of Champions League Group H on nine points from four games and are in control of their own destiny with Paris Saint-Germain in second on six points having defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in Tuesday’s other fixture. United face PSG at Old Trafford before a trip to RB Leipzig, and a point from those last two games will send them through to the last 16 after Christmas.