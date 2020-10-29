Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig: Marcus Rashford’s quickfire hat-trick inspires hosts to impressive victory

Marcus Rashford hit a quickfire hat-trick off the bench as Manchester United swept aside RB Leipzig with a stunning 5-0 victory in the Champions League.

Mason Greenwood (21) broke the deadlock in what was an even first half before Rashford, who came on in the 63rd minute, took over.

The England striker, whose name is already in the headlines off the pitch for his continued fight against the Government over free school meals for school children, scored twice (74, 78) in four minutes before Anthony Martial’s first goal of the season (87) added a fourth from the penalty spot after the Frenchman was brought down by Marcel Sabitzer.

Rashford (90+2) then rounded off United’s perfect evening, completing his first senior hat-trick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made it back-to-back wins in Europe to go top of Group H.