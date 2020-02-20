The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery after the latest tests showed he was “no longer carrying the virus”.

“He will remain in quarantine until the full 14-day period is over and will be undergoing further required tests to ensure he was fully recovered,” WHO spokeswoman Inas Hamam said in an email.

Egypt confirmed the case, its first, last week. It remains the only known instance of the new coronavirus in Africa. State TV earlier said a foreigner thought to be carrying the coronavirus had tested negative, raising questions about his initial infection.