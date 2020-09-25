Friday, September 25, 2020

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup holders through

abujatimes

Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship side Bournemouth 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Delap, the 17-year-old son of former Stoke midfielder Rory, put the holders ahead in style in their third-round tie at the Etihad Stadium but they were immediately pegged back by Sam Surridge.

City brought Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling off the bench in the latter stages and they eventually snatched victory on 75 minutes when Foden struck after Riyad Mahrez hit the post.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who are bidding for a record-equalling eighth League Cup win and a fourth in succession, will now travel to Burnley in the fourth round next week.

