Many people do not report their horrid customer service because the site is about sex and people get embarassed

adultfriendfinder, alt Internet United States of America

adultfriendfinder, alt Variouis, Inc. Fake profiles, false advertising, site does not work as advertised, made false accusations of fraud against me Internet

AUTHOR: litakitty – (USA)

I too have received this exact same canned response from AFF/Passion and just like you the accusation was comletely false. When I asked for proof of this supposed fraudulent email of course non was produced.

What I found ironic is that I am an attractive woman that got the attention of many people on the fuckr site. I am a real person, I am not promoting a paid web site or any other service. People on there like me make paying members happy, one would think. I was just going through a phase of wanting to be watched and get attention. Bad break up, long story.

Anyway, I believe that Various Inc, does this willy nilly if you will. It has happened to me before. I had an earlier account where they did the same thing and it was right after I deleted my first account due to someone threatening me and I just wanted him away from me.

I made a new account and asked a technical customer service question. I wrote them from another email not associated with the account. Their response was to please reply back with my username and email that was associated to the account in question. When I did, their response was “We have recently acquired an email, traced to your account, that is an obvious attempt at fraud.” I had done nothing wrong.

So, I made a new account and they deleted this one too after about a month, once again, I had done nothing wrong and was not warned as their policy states. I had emails and contact info on their that I wanted access to and now I will never get it.

I decided “not this time.” I have reported them to the local BBB where the company is headquartered, this is the Silicon Valley BBB. I wrote that I have a right to this so called fraudulent email that I supposely wrote and since there wasn’t one, I wanted them to restore my profile and leave me alone.

If they do not resolve this I will take it to the CA Attorney General and the FTC. It is ridiculous and they should not be allowed to treat people this way.