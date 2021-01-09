Saturday, January 9, 2021

“Mapariwo” Is Not Just A Song, I Made A Hit” – Zinoleesky Brags

theabujatimes

Marlian Music finest act, Zinoleesky has taken to his Twitter page to brag about his rave making song “Mapariwo“

At times, if nobody is hyping you or seeing the hard work you put into something, it’s very much allowed to hype yourself.

In that vein of self-appraisal, Zinoleesky made this bragging right tweet about his song “Mapariwo” off his Chrom Eccentric EP.

See the tweet below:-

However, Mapariwo is an amazing song and we all vibed to it when Zinoleesky dropped it but then has the song done so much to be regarded to as a HIT?

Only God knows what is going through Zino’s mind to have made this kinda thought-provoking tweet, well guess he wants to spark attention to the song – It’s allowed sha.

Previous articleBayern Munich squander two-goal lead to lose at Moenchengladbach
Next articleBREAKING: Tension At Abuja Court As Police Refuse To Bring Sowore, Others For Ruling on Bail Application
