Martinez Scores Hat-trick as Inter Go Top of Serie A

Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick as Inter Milan thrashed lowly Crotone 6-2 on Sunday to take top spot in Serie A.

Inter claimed an eighth consecutive league win to move two points ahead of AC Milan who travel to mid-table Benevento later on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku scored his 50th Inter goal, with Achraf Hakimi also on target and a Luca Marrone own goal.

Niccolo Zanellato had opened the scoring for Crotone and a Vladimir Golemic penalty had made it 2-2.

Martinez and Lukaku proved decisive for the northeners, with Lukaku continuing his prolific form for Inter as he set up a goal and scored one to take his goal tally for the season to 12. This makes him Serie A’s joint top scorer with Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

“There is great desire and it shows,” said Inter manager Antonio Conte as his side target their first Serie A title since 2010 with their European campaign over this season.

“It’s important to continue like this; we produce and create a lot, we score a lot of goals. It’s a pity for the goals conceded.”