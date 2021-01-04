Monday, January 4, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Martinez Scores Hat-trick as Inter Go Top of Serie A

Must read

Trending

Lokoja-Abuja Road: Kidnap Victims Recount Ordeal, Indict Security Agencies

theabujatimes
· Army personnel behind my abduction, alleges Ekiti victim Gboyega Akinsanmi and Victor Olakitan in Ado-Ekiti
Read more
Trending

Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down Again

theabujatimes
The Abuja-Kaduna train has broken down again as it returned from Kaduna on Sunday. The train was on the...
Read more
Trending

Dismantle Extremist Criminal Groups Now, Abuja Chamber Tells FG

theabujatimes
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called on the federal government to urgently enhance the capacity to engage, push...
Read more
Trending

ACF hails NAF for killing 50 bandits along Kaduna-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
THE pan-northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, has commended the Nigerian Air Force for neutralising over 50 bandits suspected to be kidnappers...
Read more
theabujatimes

Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick as Inter Milan thrashed lowly Crotone 6-2 on Sunday to take top spot in Serie A.

Inter claimed an eighth consecutive league win to move two points ahead of AC Milan who travel to mid-table Benevento later on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku scored his 50th Inter goal, with Achraf Hakimi also on target and a Luca Marrone own goal.

Niccolo Zanellato had opened the scoring for Crotone and a Vladimir Golemic penalty had made it 2-2.

Martinez and Lukaku proved decisive for the northeners, with Lukaku continuing his prolific form for Inter as he set up a goal and scored one to take his goal tally for the season to 12. This makes him Serie A’s joint top scorer with Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

“There is great desire and it shows,” said Inter manager Antonio Conte as his side target their first Serie A title since 2010 with their European campaign over this season.

“It’s important to continue like this; we produce and create a lot, we score a lot of goals. It’s a pity for the goals conceded.”

Previous articleThe Nigerian Doctor Helping People to Find Secret to Long, Healthy Life
Next article2021: Analysts Project Positive Outlook Amidst 2nd Wave Of COVID-19
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Ruthless Man City Heap Pressure on Chelsea’s Lampard

theabujatimes
Manchester City produced a ruthless attacking display to ease past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and increase the pressure on Blues manager Frank...
Read more
Sports

PSG name Pochettino new manager

theabujatimes
Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of Paris St-Germain. The Argentine, 48, who...
Read more
Sports

Madrid close to agreeing four-year Alaba deal

theabujatimes
Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as the clear favourites to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. Despite remaining as...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Lokoja-Abuja Road: Kidnap Victims Recount Ordeal, Indict Security Agencies

theabujatimes
· Army personnel behind my abduction, alleges Ekiti victim Gboyega Akinsanmi and Victor Olakitan in Ado-Ekiti
Read more
Trending

Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down Again

theabujatimes
The Abuja-Kaduna train has broken down again as it returned from Kaduna on Sunday. The train was on the...
Read more
Trending

Dismantle Extremist Criminal Groups Now, Abuja Chamber Tells FG

theabujatimes
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called on the federal government to urgently enhance the capacity to engage, push...
Read more
Trending

ACF hails NAF for killing 50 bandits along Kaduna-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
THE pan-northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, has commended the Nigerian Air Force for neutralising over 50 bandits suspected to be kidnappers...
Read more
COVID-19

2021: Analysts Project Positive Outlook Amidst 2nd Wave Of COVID-19

theabujatimes
DESPITE the threat posed by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, market experts have projected that in the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to...

FIFA Faces Lawsuit Over Treatment of Migrant Workers in Qatar

Europa League final: Antonio Conte not distracted by doubts over his...

Super Eagles of Nigeria

Super Eagles Camp Opens Today