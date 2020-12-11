Friday, December 11, 2020

Politics

Matawalle presents N145.4b 2021 budget to Zamfara Assembly

ZAMFARA State Governor Bello Matawalle on Thursday presented a budget of N145 billion for 2021 to the House of Assembly for approval.

He said that the budget was made up of N64 billion recurrent expenditure and N81 billion capital expenditure.

He noted that the budget was 14.2 per cent higher than the revised budget of 2020.

“The sum of N32 billion, representing 49 per cent of the capital expenditure is budgeted to take care of the economic sector to provide empowerment through agriculture; public finance and fiscal management, as well as private sector growth and development among others,” the governor said.

He said that administration was allocated 34.9 per cent of the budget representing N28.2 billion, while the social sector has N19.1billion allocation

Receiving the document, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, promised to fast track deliberations on the budget for good governance and development of the state.

