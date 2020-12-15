Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Sports

Mbappe opens up on Real, Liverpool links

COVID-19

COVID-19: Nigerian Doctors Insist On Clinical Trial For Pfizer Vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigerian doctors have insisted that even though the result of the Pfizer vaccine trial came out with 94.5 per cent efficacy, suggesting...
Health

CBN health intervention fund difficult to access -NMA

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Medical Association has decried the stringent conditions given by the Central Bank of Nigeria for its members to access the...
Sports

Mbappe opens up on Real, Liverpool links

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has affirmed that he would consult with his family before making any decisions on his future.
Sports

It’s PSG vs. Barca as Chelsea draw Atletico Madrid

theabujatimes
• Liverpool get Leipzig, Man City against MonchengladbachChelsea and Liverpool have been dealt tricky Champions League last-16 ties against Atletico Madrid and...
theabujatimes

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has affirmed that he would consult with his family before making any decisions on his future.

The 21-year-old – who recently hit the 100-goal mark for the Ligue 1 champions – has been strongly linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent weeks, with Mbappe now in the final 18 months of his PSG deal.

The Parisiens’ sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that talks are underway with regards to an extension, and Mbappe has now revealed that he would not determine his next career move without speaking to those closest to him first.

Speaking to COPA90, the prolific front man said: “We make every decision together, as a family. I think it’s the strongest possible thing. This has pushed me higher and allowed me to be where I am today.

“Without them, it would be impossible, because sometimes you have bad moments. When you have bad moments in your career, you can see which people are there for you, and my parents are there for me every time.

“Without them, I don’t think I would have everything I do at the moment. They show me the right way to be and I’m really lucky to have these parents.”

