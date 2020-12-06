Monday, December 7, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Mbappe scores 100th goal for PSG

Must read

Sports

Failure to qualify Flying Eagles for U-20 AFCON my worst moment – Amuneke

theabujatimes
Atlanta ’96 Olympics hero, Emmanuel Amuneke, talks about his best and worst moments as a footballer, government’s unfulfilled promises, his time...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe scores 100th goal for PSG

theabujatimes
Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain after making a late appearance as a substitute for the Ligue 1 leaders...
Read more
Business

FG expects over 500,000 jobs from cashew production

theabujatimes
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said it will harness the cashew value chain to generate over 500,000 jobs...
Read more
Business

Discos owe N416.94bn in nine months, says NBET

theabujatimes
Power distribution companies in the country failed to pay a total of N416.94bn for the electricity sold to them from January to...
Read more
theabujatimes

Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain after making a late appearance as a substitute for the Ligue 1 leaders in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at in-form Montpellier.

With Neymar preserved ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir and Mbappe rested from the start, Colin Dagba’s first career goal gave PSG the lead on 33 minutes.

English forward Stephy Mavididi levelled before half-time at the Stade de la Mosson, the ball just crossing the line despite the best efforts of Dagba and Keylor Navas.

Moise Kean restored the advantage for PSG on 77 minutes after Rafinha triggered a quick counter, hitting a magnificent solo goal for his fifth in seventh league games.

The Italy international was then replaced by Mbappe, who wrapped up the victory in stoppage time as he brought up his century of goals in his 137th game for PSG, tapping in a Layvin Kurzawa cross.

“I’ve been wanting to score for a few matches, it’s a bit of a release,” Mbappe told Canal Plus.

“When I signed here I wouldn’t even had thought of scoring three goals,” he beamed. “(A hundred) was part of a distant goal.”

Mbappe is joint-fourth on the list of PSG’s all-time top scorers, level with Dominique Rocheteau and trailing Pauleta (109), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) and Edinson Cavani (200).

“I’m feeling better and better, stringing matches together is going to allow me to get fully fit,” he said.

“When I came here, I said that I wanted to get a lot better and you don’t do that in a year. 

“It’s been three and a half years, I’ve experienced a lot of things here. I’ve had some less good moments, but the club has always supported me.”

Defending champions PSG pulled four points clear of Marseille at the top as they avoided going three league games without victory for the first time since April 2019.

Montpellier, without top scorer Andy Delort after he tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in three months, saw their hopes of dislodging the leaders dashed as their four-match winning run came to an end.

Earlier, Rennes crashed to a sixth defeat in seven matches as they lost 2-0 at home to Lens, three days being dumped out of Europe.

Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, hit the opener on 27 minutes and Ignatius Ganago sealed the victory late in the second half.

Previous articleFG expects over 500,000 jobs from cashew production
Next articleFailure to qualify Flying Eagles for U-20 AFCON my worst moment – Amuneke
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Failure to qualify Flying Eagles for U-20 AFCON my worst moment – Amuneke

theabujatimes
Atlanta ’96 Olympics hero, Emmanuel Amuneke, talks about his best and worst moments as a footballer, government’s unfulfilled promises, his time...
Read more
Sports

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Zidane suffers major injury setback ahead of LaLiga clash

theabujatimes
Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has been left out of the squad for their LaLiga clash with Sevilla on Saturday.
Read more
Sports

EPL Table: Owen Hargreaves predicts positions Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City will finish this season

theabujatimes
A former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, has predicted that Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will finish behind Liverpool and Manchester City on the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Failure to qualify Flying Eagles for U-20 AFCON my worst moment – Amuneke

theabujatimes
Atlanta ’96 Olympics hero, Emmanuel Amuneke, talks about his best and worst moments as a footballer, government’s unfulfilled promises, his time...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe scores 100th goal for PSG

theabujatimes
Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain after making a late appearance as a substitute for the Ligue 1 leaders...
Read more
Business

FG expects over 500,000 jobs from cashew production

theabujatimes
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said it will harness the cashew value chain to generate over 500,000 jobs...
Read more
Business

Discos owe N416.94bn in nine months, says NBET

theabujatimes
Power distribution companies in the country failed to pay a total of N416.94bn for the electricity sold to them from January to...
Read more
Life & Arts

Awards don’t mean anything to me anymore —Vector

theabujatimes
Ace Nigerian rap artiste, Vector Tha Viper, has taken to his Twitter account to state that awards do not mean anything to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Jurgen Klopp calls for Premier League champion Liverpool to face new...

Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Anticipates Fury Showdown 2020

Edinson Cavani: Manchester United sign striker on one-year deal