Thursday, February 25, 2021

Health

Mental, Dental Healthcare Services To Take Off In Oyo PHCs

Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji on Wednesday, announced the take off of mental health and dental healthcare services at the state’s primary health care centres for a robust healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr Olatunji, inaugurating the state’s Social Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) committee, with support from Sustaining Programmes and Partnerships in Reproductive Health Transformation (SUPPoRT) initiative, said it was to promote integrated healthcare service delivery.

According to him, the committee is expected to support the State to engender appropriate behaviour in the health, including immunization of children, uptake of family planning services and other services that will ensure safe mothers and healthy babies.

Dr Olatunji said the members of the committee, including officers of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), media, health educators and family planning managers at the 33 local governments in the state, were carefully chosen  to ensure better health indices for the state.

State team lead, SUPPoRT initiative, Mrs Stella Akinso, said changing people required a strategic social behavioural communication change (SBCC) plan to help individuals make an informed choice that would lead to an informed decision, and invariably better health.

The committee members who would be given terms of reference of their work, she said would also be undergoing many training to help them  support the initiative’s goal of a healthy mother and healthy children.

Earlier, NOA’s State Director, Mr Akinwunmi Olaleye,  urged men to support their wives accessing health care services, especially family planning services and urges couples to have the number of children they could maintain.

Mr Olaleye said NOA, as part of its activities, would continue to its enlightenment campaign on family planning in the community, town hall meetings and social gatherings to dispel myths on family planning and to ensure individuals understand its importance to a healthy nation.
https://tribuneonlineng.com/mental-dental-healthcare-services-to-take-off-in-oyo-phcs/

